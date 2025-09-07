Menu

Canada

WestJet plane makes ‘hard landing’ Sunday at Sint Maarten airport

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted September 7, 2025 7:20 pm
1 min read
A photo, taken from video of Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten and posted online, shows the Westjet plane surrounded by emergency vehicles and passengers using a slide to evacuate the plane before sprinting across the runway. View image in full screen
A photo, taken from video of Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten and posted online, shows the Westjet plane surrounded by emergency vehicles and passengers using a slide to evacuate the plane before sprinting across the runway. Credit: SHOWME Caribbean
An “official statement” from the airport in Sint Maarten said there were 164 people on board when a WestJet plane from Toronto made a hard landing on arrival in the Caribbean on Sunday.

“We are relieved to report there were no injuries,” the statement said, though three people were taken for medical examination “out of an abundance of caution.”

The aircraft’s right wing was damaged and the airport said it was working “with local partners and heavy equipment providers to safely remove the aircraft from the runway.”

Video of the airport, posted online, shows the WestJet plane, which appears to be tipped to the right, surrounded by emergency vehicles.

Video of the main airport in Sint Maarten, posted online, shows the WestJet plane making a hard landing before the landing gear on the right side of the plane appears to collapse. View image in full screen
Video of the main airport in Sint Maarten, posted online, shows the WestJet plane making a hard landing before the landing gear on the right side of the plane appears to collapse. Credit: SHOWME Caribbean

The airline, which claimed it was fully cooperating with local authorities, said emergency services responded immediately to the plane and deployed foam as a precaution.

The Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, also issued a statement commending the “swift response” but emergency responders and saying that “every measure is being taken to ensure that the airport resumes safe operations as soon as possible.”

In a statement posted online, the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, said all the passengers are safe, after a Westjet flight from Toronto made a "hard landing" at the islands main aiport on Sunday.
In a statement posted online, the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, said all the passengers are safe, after a Westjet flight from Toronto made a “hard landing” at the islands main aiport on Sunday. Credit: Government of Sint Maarten

“The safety and security of travelers, our aviation personnel, and the general public remain our highest priority,” added Mercelina.

The airport has advised passengers, family members and anyone else with further questions to contact WestJet directly.

Sint Maarten, which is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, is located on the southern third of the island of Saint Martin, in the northeastern Caribbean Sea and is a popular tropical destination.

The northern two-thirds of the island is considered a semi-autonomous part of France.

