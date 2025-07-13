Menu

Canada

WestJet passengers evacuate on slides after engine fire at Vancouver airport

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2025 2:01 pm
1 min read
A file photo of a WestJet aircraft air prepared for departure at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, May 19, 2023. View image in full screen
A file photo of a WestJet aircraft air prepared for departure at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, May 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Federal investigators have been deployed to Vancouver International Airport after a “small engine fire” onboard a WestJet flight from the United States.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it happened late Saturday as the plane arrived at the gate.

WestJet spokeswoman Julia Kaiser says the plane flew in from Tampa, Florida, and had a “small tailpipe fire” in one of its engines after shutting down.

She says about 50 passengers were still on board at the time and crews used the inflatable evacuation slides to get them to safety, adding that nobody was hurt.

Click to play video: 'WestJet addresses NAV CANADA staffing shortages'
WestJet addresses NAV CANADA staffing shortages
Trending Now
Airport spokeswoman Chloe Reynaud says its own first responders also were on scene and the fire was put out by the aircraft’s onboard systems.

Kaiser says the plane has been taken in for maintenance, and Renaud says there are no impacts to other flights or the airport’s operations.

“YVR personnel, as well as emergency services, WestJet staff and our airport partners, worked to reunite passengers with their baggage and provide any other needed supports,” Reynaud said in a statement Sunday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

