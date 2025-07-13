WestJet passengers evacuate on slides after engine fire at Vancouver airport

Send this page to someone via email

Federal investigators have been deployed to Vancouver International Airport after a “small engine fire” onboard a WestJet flight from the United States.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it happened late Saturday as the plane arrived at the gate.

WestJet spokeswoman Julia Kaiser says the plane flew in from Tampa, Florida, and had a “small tailpipe fire” in one of its engines after shutting down.

She says about 50 passengers were still on board at the time and crews used the inflatable evacuation slides to get them to safety, adding that nobody was hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

Airport spokeswoman Chloe Reynaud says its own first responders also were on scene and the fire was put out by the aircraft’s onboard systems.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kaiser says the plane has been taken in for maintenance, and Renaud says there are no impacts to other flights or the airport’s operations.

“YVR personnel, as well as emergency services, WestJet staff and our airport partners, worked to reunite passengers with their baggage and provide any other needed supports,” Reynaud said in a statement Sunday.