Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Property offences up in Kelowna: RCMP report

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 8:55 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna property crime increases'
Kelowna property crime increases
There has been a drop in some crimes in Kelowna this year, but also a disturbing increase in others, including shoplifting and bike thefts. Klaudia Van Emmerik looks at the findings in an RCMP report going before council.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

At the Calowna Costume store in downtown Kelowna, B.C., it’s all about make-believe, but the criminal activity shop owners like Kerri Brandel have to put up with is far too real.

“It’s so defeating,” Brandel said. “We have security film. We have to put bars up. People have doorbells to let certain customers in, certain customers not in.”

Brandel has owned the store for more than three decades but says she’s never experienced so much crime like the past few years.

“We actually had somebody break in three months ago,” Brandel said. “Then we’ve just had another window smashed and this is all coming out of a little business profit that there is hardly any of to begin with, let alone the safety of our staff and customers.”

On Monday, RCMP will present mid-year crime stats to city council.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kelowna business calls on province to tackle street disorder'
Kelowna business calls on province to tackle street disorder

The report reveals that property offences in Kelowna have increased by 6.4 per cent in the first half of 2025 compared to the same time period last year.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Some of the offences that have increased include shoplifting (up 12.3 per cent),  mischief (up 9.7 per cent) and bike thefts (up 38.7 per cent).

While business and residential break-ins are said to be down by 4.8  and 9.2 per cent respectively, they are up by 55 per cent from construction sites and compounds.

On a positive note, arsons are down by about 45-per cent as are thefts from autos, which decreased by 5.6 per cent.

The report states that assaults with a weapon have gone down by around 34 per cent.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Despite some progress, crime is still a considered a big problem, with repeat offenders blamed for a lot of it.

Click to play video: 'Businesses worried about new restrictions on Kelowna encampment'
Businesses worried about new restrictions on Kelowna encampment

According to Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, 15 repeat offenders were responsible for more than 1,000 police files last year alone.

Calling the justice system a revolving door, Dyas said the city has written a letter to Ottawa pleading for changes.

“We know that there is a review of bail reform coming up by the federal government this session and we want to share with them exactly how it is affecting businesses and business owners,” Dyas told Global News on Thursday.

For Brandel, changes to Canada’s bail system can’t come soon enough.

“When do we matter, when do our stores matter,” she said.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices