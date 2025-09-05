Lethbridge Polytechnic student-athletes prepare for a new season

Send this page to someone via email

As the Lethbridge Polytechnic Kodiaks get ready to play their first soccer games of the season, one player is reflecting on her tenure at the school.

Sammy Demchuk is a fifth-year student-athlete who played as a keeper on the Kodiaks women’s soccer team up until this year. Now, she’s going to play her final games as a midfielder.

“It’s honestly been the best experience of my life. I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better place to go to school or play (soccer).”

She says this season will be a bittersweet goodbye as she prepares to transition to the next stage of her life.

“I’m very sad to be moving on at the end of this year, but I’m also excited to move on and just start my career in nursing,” said Demchuk.

However, she’s happy to spend her last season with friends and teammates.

“Everybody is very good. We like to listen to each other, we give each other the best kind of feedback and we all take it in a good way, which is awesome.”

Demchuk’s team is filled with experienced players, giving head coach Michael Racz a solid foundation heading into the new year.

“I think the experience within the girls group is really going to help push us, in particular when we run up against some of the tough teams in our conference,” said Racz.

The men’s team, on the other hand, is filled with plenty of rookies. However, Racz is confident in the new players.

“We’ve had a little bit of turnover, so we’ve got some new players but I think they’re players we’ve brought in that can have a big impact right away.”

Fourth-year college player in his second year with the Kodiaks, Jordan Morello, says he understands the task of being a veteran on the team.

“Just trying to help guide them and showing responsibility and commitment for the team, especially these young guys.”

Rookie Lazlo Lorenzo says the locker room leaders have done a great job making him feel welcome.

“I was a little scared there would be some first-year and fourth-year separation, but there’s none of that. Everyone’s really gelled together really well as a team,” said Lorenzo.

The season will culminate in the Kodiaks hosting the division championships, with Demchuk saying it’s a perfect send-off on her varsity career.

“That couldn’t have been a better end to our season and to my last year. I’m so excited that we get to host (this) year.”