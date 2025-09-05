Edmonton police warn of fraudulent calls pretending to be Ontario police

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Police Service is warning the public of a new scam making the rounds in the city.

EPS said fraudulent calls are being reported in the Edmonton area, appearing to come from the Ontario Provincial Police non-emergency line.

The scam appears to have just started, police said on Friday.

The fraudster is allegedly spoofing the phone number — 1-888-310-1122 — and impersonating a police officer.

The scammer provides a badge number and tells victims they are involved in a fraud investigation, and requesting personal information.

If people receive this call, they are advised to hang up.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers will never call a member of the public from a general non-emergency line.