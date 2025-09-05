Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police warn of fraudulent calls pretending to be Ontario police

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 6:24 pm
1 min read
FILE: An Edmonton Police Service badge on Jan. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton Police Service badge on Jan. 19, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Edmonton Police Service is warning the public of a new scam making the rounds in the city.

EPS said fraudulent calls are being reported in the Edmonton area, appearing to come from the Ontario Provincial Police non-emergency line.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The scam appears to have just started, police said on Friday.

The fraudster is allegedly spoofing the phone number — 1-888-310-1122 — and impersonating a police officer.

The scammer provides a badge number and tells victims they are involved in a fraud investigation, and requesting personal information.

Trending Now

If people receive this call, they are advised to hang up.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers will never call a member of the public from a general non-emergency line.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices