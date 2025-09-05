Darth Vader lightsaber goes for more than $3.6M at auction

Send this page to someone via email

A lucky buyer now knows the power of the dark side, having become the owner of a lightsaber used by Darth Vader in the Star Wars films The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

The iconic Star Wars prop was sold at an auction on Thursday, fetching more than US$3.6 million.

It had been estimated that the iconic movie prop would sell for between $1 million and $3 million, according to the auction website Propstore, where interested buyers could place their bids.

There were 31 bids in total for Darth Vader’s lightsaber, and the winning one was placed at $3,654,000.

“Wielded by both David Prowse and stunt performer Bob Anderson, this is the primary dueling prop created for Vader’s character in both Empire and Jedi. It saw extensive use during the filming of both movies and is one of the most memorable film props from the original trilogy,” the description on the website reads.

The prop is reportedly the only lightsaber from the original Star Wars trilogy ever to hit the auction block.

View image in full screen The screen-matched lightsaber prop, used by Darth Vader in the Star Wars films ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ and ‘Return Of The Jedi,’ is displayed ahead of an auction of entertainment memorabilia by Propstore, on Aug. 6, 2025, in London, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

“The result marks a landmark moment not just for Propstore, but for the entire world of film collecting. To see a Star Wars lightsaber — the symbol of one of cinema’s greatest sagas — become the highest-valued piece of the franchise ever sold at auction is incredibly special,” Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, told Variety.

“It speaks to the enduring cultural power of Star Wars and the passion of fans and collectors who see these artifacts as touchstones of modern mythology,” he added.

Another major item sold during the auction, which is ongoing through Saturday, included Indiana Jones‘ bullwhip, belt and whip holster from Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, the third instalment in the series. The items sold for $475,650.

View image in full screen Indiana Jones’ bullwhip and belt on display at The Dorchester in London on Aug. 6, 2025, ahead of an auction in Los Angeles in September. James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

Another big item that sold during the auction was Rick Dalton’s flamethrower tank and backpack, worn by Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which collected $346,500.

View image in full screen A flamethrower used in the film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’. Propstore

The auction took place at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles.

Other items included the famous Platform 9 3/4 sign from the Harry Potter franchise, which sold for $138,600, the shark tooth clapperboard from Jaws, released in 1975, for $94,500, and Men In Black‘s screen-matched light-up hero close-up neuralyzer for $315,000.