Ontario family calls for bail reform after release of 12-year-old charged in shooting

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario family is calling for changes to the criminal justice system to keep repeat offenders behind bars after one of its members was allegedly shot and injured by a 12-year-old boy who was out on bail.

York Region police say the youth was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, among other offences, in a shooting outside a home in Markham, Ont., on Aug. 14.

Police have said the suspect was out on bail for unrelated violent offences at the time of the incident, and they confirmed he was released on bail again Wednesday after appearing in court for charges related to the shooting.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Junaid Razvi says his nephew, who is in his early 30s, was shot in the leg and is expected to make a full recovery, but he’s still dealing with the psychological effects of the incident.

Razvi says he and his family were disappointed to learn the alleged shooter was out on bail at the time of the incident and was released again shortly after the arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

He says they’re urging policy-makers to make legislative changes to ensure alleged repeat offenders can’t recommit crimes.

Razvi says his family does not want to publicly identify his nephew because they fear for his safety.

The push comes after a string of violent incidents in the province over the past few weeks, prompting recent calls for federal bail reform from police and politicians.