Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario family calls for bail reform after release of 12-year-old charged in shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2025 2:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian Chiefs of Police call for swift passage of Safe Borders Act'
Canadian Chiefs of Police call for swift passage of Safe Borders Act
RELATED: Canadian Chiefs of Police call for swift passage of Safe Borders Act – Aug 12, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario family is calling for changes to the criminal justice system to keep repeat offenders behind bars after one of its members was allegedly shot and injured by a 12-year-old boy who was out on bail.

York Region police say the youth was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, among other offences, in a shooting outside a home in Markham, Ont., on Aug. 14.

Police have said the suspect was out on bail for unrelated violent offences at the time of the incident, and they confirmed he was released on bail again Wednesday after appearing in court for charges related to the shooting.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Junaid Razvi says his nephew, who is in his early 30s, was shot in the leg and is expected to make a full recovery, but he’s still dealing with the psychological effects of the incident.

Razvi says he and his family were disappointed to learn the alleged shooter was out on bail at the time of the incident and was released again shortly after the arrest.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He says they’re urging policy-makers to make legislative changes to ensure alleged repeat offenders can’t recommit crimes.

Razvi says his family does not want to publicly identify his nephew because they fear for his safety.

The push comes after a string of violent incidents in the province over the past few weeks, prompting recent calls for federal bail reform from police and politicians.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices