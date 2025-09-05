2 cousins charged in 23 distraction thefts across Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Two cousins from Bradford, Ont., are facing a total of 130 charges after police allege they watched people enter their PINs at ATMs and then used distraction techniques to nab their debit cards in instances across the province.

The pair “are believed to be responsible for at least 23 identified occurrences involving distraction-style thefts targeting vulnerable individuals, primarily seniors,” provincial police said Friday.

The investigation was launched this past spring but the “pattern of criminal activity” dates back to October 2024, police said.

According to investigators, the accused would use the “shoulder surfing” technique to see people enter their PINs, and then afterwards they would chat with the victim or use a physical distraction to cover them while they swapped the debit card with a previously stolen card. The suspects then used the cards to withdraw cash or make purchases, usually gift cards.

Story continues below advertisement

“The average age of victims was approximately 75 years old,” police said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say the cousins — a 24-year-old woman and 18-year-old man, both from Bradford — are facing a slew of fraud and theft charges, including fraud under $5,000, theft of a credit card and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The 23 identified occurrences stretch from “Arnprior, to North Bay, to Owen Sound, and as far south as Norfolk County – and several locations in between,” a police spokesperson said.

“These are the thefts that police are aware of, which is why they would like anyone who believes they were a victim in relation to these types of thefts to come forward.”

The investigation, dubbed Project Final, is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information or anyone who may have been a victim of a similar theft to contact Nottawasaga OPP, which is leading the investigation, at 1-888-310-1122 and to reference E250367401.