Excavator on trailer hits Whitemud Drive overpass — again

In a case of deja vu, the Whitemud Drive overpass at Anthony Henday Drive has been hit once again by an excavator being hauled by a tractor trailer.

It happened Thursday afternoon on the east side of Edmonton in Strathcona County.

Strathcona County said there were traffic disruptions on Highway 216 at the Whitemud overpass.

“Expect delays in your afternoon commute as a vehicle loaded with an excavator has hit the Whitemud overpass on the Anthony Henday northbound. Emergency services are on scene directing traffic,” the county shared on social media just before 4 p.m.

The extent of the damage has not yet been determined. No other details on the crash are known.

It comes just over two years after a near-identical scenario shut down the busy interchange.

View image in full screen An excavator on a semi trailer collided with overpass bridge deck of Whitemud Drive at Anthony Henday Drive in southeast Edmonton on Friday, June 16, 2023. Global News

In June 2023, a semi hauling an excavator slammed into the underside of the overpass. Police said the driver was heading north, attempting to exit the Henday at the Whitemud ramp, when the semi hit the overpass, causing extensive damage.

That excavator hit several girders, breaking away concrete and exposing rebar. It led to road closures that caused major traffic backups, particularly during rush hour.

A 22-year-old man who was driving the semi was charged with five offences under the Traffic Safety Act, the Highway Development and Protection Act and the Cargo Securement Standard.

The charges against the man, whose name was not released, included having a heavy vehicle not secured against moving, operating an over-dimensional vehicle on a highway contrary to the permit and interfering with or damaging a highway.

Repairing the 2023 damage cost $2.3 million and work wasn’t complete until this year.

