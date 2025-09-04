Prime Minister Carney sending MP to China to push back against canola tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is stepping up its efforts to convince China to scrap its tariffs on imports of Canola from Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s parliamentary secretary will join Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on a trade mission to China that begins on Saturday.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Kody Blois, a Liberal MP from the Nova Scotia riding of Kings-Hants, will take part in the three-day trade mission that aims to “engage constructively with Chinese officials on several trade irritants.”

China hit Canadian canola seed with a 75.8 per cent tariff last month, a measure widely seen as a response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.

Canada exports nearly $15 billion of canola seed, oil and meal per year, and nearly $5 billion of that went to China in 2024.

