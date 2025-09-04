Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Prime Minister Carney sending MP to China to push back against canola tariffs

By Frank Gunn The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2025 2:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s Moe calls on Carney to meet with China’s Xi on canola trade'
Saskatchewan’s Moe calls on Carney to meet with China’s Xi on canola trade
WATCH (Aug. 21, 2025): Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he will be heading to China to try to put a stop to China's tariffs on Canola exports – Aug 21, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal government is stepping up its efforts to convince China to scrap its tariffs on imports of Canola from Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s parliamentary secretary will join Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on a trade mission to China that begins on Saturday.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Kody Blois, a Liberal MP from the Nova Scotia riding of Kings-Hants, will take part in the three-day trade mission that aims to “engage constructively with Chinese officials on several trade irritants.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

China hit Canadian canola seed with a 75.8 per cent tariff last month, a measure widely seen as a response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.

Canada exports nearly $15 billion of canola seed, oil and meal per year, and nearly $5 billion of that went to China in 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come….

Click to play video: 'Canola sector $43 billion industry and economic driver in Canadian economy'
Canola sector $43 billion industry and economic driver in Canadian economy
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices