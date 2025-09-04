Boy, 12, out on bail charged with attempted murder in Markham, Ont. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a 12-year-old boy, who was out on bail, is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, in relation to a shooting in Markham last month.

Police said on Aug. 14, at around 5:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of McCowan Road and 14th Avenue.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A couple of weeks later, police said they arrested the youth.

The boy has been charged with attempted murder, as well as discharging a firearm with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police said at the time of the shooting, the boy was on release orders for unrelated violent offences.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, his identity cannot be released.

“Once again, we’re seeing individuals released on bail involved in serious crimes within our community,” said police Chief Jim MacSween.

“We must advocate for legislative measures which ensure violent and repeat offenders are kept off the streets, while also focusing on rehabilitating our youth, to ensure public safety, to protect our officers and to maintain public confidence.”