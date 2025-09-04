Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Boy, 12, out on bail charged with attempted murder in Markham, Ont. shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 4, 2025 11:13 am
1 min read
Police tape off the scene. View image in full screen
Police tape off the scene. Enzo Arimini / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

York Regional Police say a 12-year-old boy, who was out on bail, is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, in relation to a shooting in Markham last month.

Police said on Aug. 14, at around 5:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of McCowan Road and 14th Avenue.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A couple of weeks later, police said they arrested the youth.

The boy has been charged with attempted murder, as well as discharging a firearm with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police said at the time of the shooting, the boy was on release orders for unrelated violent offences.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, his identity cannot be released.

“Once again, we’re seeing individuals released on bail involved in serious crimes within our community,” said police Chief Jim MacSween.

“We must advocate for legislative measures which ensure violent and repeat offenders are kept off the streets, while also focusing on rehabilitating our youth, to ensure public safety, to protect our officers and to maintain public confidence.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices