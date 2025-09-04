Kitchener Rangers, Guelph Storm named finalists to host 2027 Memorial Cup.

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Hockey League has named the Kitchener Rangers and Guelph Storm as finalists to host the 2027 Memorial Cup.

The CHL announced Thursday that its site selection committee is expected to choose the winning Ontario Hockey League team between late November and early December after both organizations submit formal written bids.

The Memorial Cup is the top competition in Canadian junior hockey, featuring the champions of the OHL, Western Hockey League, and Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League, along with a host team.

The Rangers have won the tournament twice and hosted it three times (1975, 1984, 2008). Kitchener also shared hosting duties in 1962 with Guelph and Hamilton.

Meanwhile, the Storm staged the tournament in 2002 but has yet to capture the trophy.

This season’s Memorial Cup — the 106th edition — will be hosted by the Kelowna Rockets from May 21 to 31.

“The Memorial Cup is the toughest trophy to win in amateur sport, and few markets reflect the history and passion for junior hockey more than Guelph and Kitchener,” said CHL president Dan MacKenzie in a statement.

“Both communities are defined by devoted fan bases and a deep-rooted tradition in our game, and each has played an important role in shaping junior hockey’s history.

“The Memorial Cup continues to be a celebration of hockey excellence, community spirit, and national pride, and we are confident that either city would provide a fitting and exceptional stage for the 2027 tournament.”