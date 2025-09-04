Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kitchener Rangers, Guelph Storm named finalists to host 2027 Memorial Cup.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2025 10:17 am
1 min read
RELATED: London Knights take the 2025 Memorial Cup
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Canadian Hockey League has named the Kitchener Rangers and Guelph Storm as finalists to host the 2027 Memorial Cup.

The CHL announced Thursday that its site selection committee is expected to choose the winning Ontario Hockey League team between late November and early December after both organizations submit formal written bids.

The Memorial Cup is the top competition in Canadian junior hockey, featuring the champions of the OHL, Western Hockey League, and Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League, along with a host team.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Rangers have won the tournament twice and hosted it three times (1975, 1984, 2008). Kitchener also shared hosting duties in 1962 with Guelph and Hamilton.

Meanwhile, the Storm staged the tournament in 2002 but has yet to capture the trophy.

This season’s Memorial Cup — the 106th edition — will be hosted by the Kelowna Rockets from May 21 to 31.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The Memorial Cup is the toughest trophy to win in amateur sport, and few markets reflect the history and passion for junior hockey more than Guelph and Kitchener,” said CHL president Dan MacKenzie in a statement.

“Both communities are defined by devoted fan bases and a deep-rooted tradition in our game, and each has played an important role in shaping junior hockey’s history.

“The Memorial Cup continues to be a celebration of hockey excellence, community spirit, and national pride, and we are confident that either city would provide a fitting and exceptional stage for the 2027 tournament.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices