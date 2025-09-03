Winter maintenance report reveals shortfalls in Saskatoon snow clearing

On Tuesday, the 2024/2025 winter maintenance summary was released. The report makes it clear that last year’s snow response was not ideal, with several service levels not consistently met within the first three snowfall events of the season.

Last winter, the city saw record-high snowfall coming in at around 115 cm of snow — snow that stayed on the ground up until March of this year. Due to the prolonged heavy snow, Chief Financial Officer Clae Hack says the 2025 snow and ice budget is already projected to be in a $3.5-million deficit.

In May, city council extended the timeline for priority two snow grading from 36 to 48 hours after a snowfall event. In residential streets, the city has an approximate five days to make the roads passable. But many residents in Saskatoon were not happy with this change, sharing that they felt the city had a slow response, leaving them stuck in residential areas.

Saskatoon Roadways Manager Cam LeClaire says that planning is happening now to ensure that all equipment and support contracts are ready to go.

“We are out 24-7, we are doing everything we can to make sure that our prairie system is taken care of and in good shape for people to get from point a to point b across the city safely,” said LeClaire.

City council plans to discuss increasing the level of snow and ice management for local streets during budget talks later this year. Council will also review the city’s snow response priority network, but those talks won’t happen until the Link Transit system is completed in 2027.

This review may result in some streets seeing an increase or decrease in their priority level.

Watch the video above for residents response to snow removal in Saskatoon.