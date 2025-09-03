Person rescued after going overboard on BC Ferries vessel

Send this page to someone via email

A person was rescued after going overboard on a BC Ferries vessel on Wednesday afternoon.

BC Ferries says the Spirit of Vancouver Island stopped shortly after departing Tsawwassen after reports that someone had gone overboard.

The Queen of New Westminster also joined the response.

Rescue boats were deployed, and the BC Ferries crew found the person, the organization confirmed.

The person was then brought to Tsawwassen Terminal, where an ambulance was waiting. They were then taken to the hospital in what is believed to be stable condition, according to BC Ferries.

The Spirit of Vancouver Island was delayed by an hour due to the rescue operation.

No details have been released about the person who went overboard or how they ended up in the water.

