Crime

Human remains found near University of Manitoba: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 3, 2025 3:14 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Winnipeg police say human remains have been found on the banks of the Red River near the University of Manitoba.

Police told 680 CJOB that officers were called to an area near Markham Road and University Crescent around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, where the remains were found.

The investigation continues and no additional information is available, police said.

