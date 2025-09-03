Human remains found near University of Manitoba: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say human remains have been found on the banks of the Red River near the University of Manitoba.
Police told 680 CJOB that officers were called to an area near Markham Road and University Crescent around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, where the remains were found.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The investigation continues and no additional information is available, police said.
Trending Now
- Child, 11, dead after Richmond Hill, Ont., suspected arson sends 5 to hospital: police
- Accused in violent assault on Ontario child a registered sex offender: court docs
- 11-year-old boy shot, killed during ‘ding dong ditch’ prank, man charged with murder
- Families of Boeing crash victims set to make pleas for criminal prosecution
Comments