Human remains found near University of Manitoba: Winnipeg police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police say human remains have been found on the banks of the Red River near the University of Manitoba.

Police told 680 CJOB that officers were called to an area near Markham Road and University Crescent around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, where the remains were found.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The investigation continues and no additional information is available, police said.