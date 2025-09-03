Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fraudster falls short after trying to scam man looking for lost cat: Ontario police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 3, 2025 11:58 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Donation scam targets more animal charities'
Donation scam targets more animal charities
RELATED: Donation scam targets more animal charities – Jul 23, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Provincial police in Wellington County, Ont., have issued a warning after scammers tried to take advantage of a local resident who had lost their cat.

OPP say the man posted a photo of his beloved cat on social media and other websites in hopes of locating the missing feline.

The man soon received an email from someone who claimed to have found the pet, which also asked for $250 to return the cat.

When the man posted the plea for help, he included a photo of the animal and police say the scammer attempted to digitally alter the photo to make it seem like they were in possession of the cat.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This caused the man to become suspicious so he called police before he sent any money.

“While police were present and speaking with the resident, the lost cat thankfully returned home,” an OPP release said.

Story continues below advertisement

A police spokesperson told Global News that the case remains open and officers continue to search for the fraudster.

OPP are encouraging residents to remain alert and educated to reduce the risk of being made victim by scammers.

Trending Now

“If you receive an unsolicited email, phone call or message, asking for personal information (name, birthday, address, phone number, bank information, SIN number) or payment via gift cards for a product, do not provide any personal information,” police warn.

“End the call immediately and block the phone number or email address.”

There are a number of warning signs people can keep an eye out for when they receive unsolicited messages including weird timing, creating a false sense of urgency, spelling or punctuation errors or automated messages.

Police say residents should give the Little Black Book of Scams a read in order to further educate themselves.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices