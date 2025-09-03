Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Beavers trapped, killed in New Brunswick village to protect golf course

By Suzanne Lapointe & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 3, 2025 11:31 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Dead beaver found in trap sparks concern in Memramcook'
Dead beaver found in trap sparks concern in Memramcook
A New Brunswick woman says she was devastated to discover a dead beaver in a trap along her favourite walking trail in Memramcook. The village says the animals had to be removed to protect a neighbouring golf course. Suzanne Lapointe has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A New Brunswick woman says she was devastated to find a dead beaver in a trap at her favourite walking trail in Memramcook, N.B., and questions why the traps were set in the first place.

“It was disgusting and I was wondering why a village wants to kill their own animals in their own park. That’s immoral,” said Annie LeBouthilier.

LeBouthilier was eager to go for a walk on Wednesday after the ban on going into the woods — due to the wildfire risk — was lifted in the province.

She loves seeing the beavers that live in the water in LeBlanc Park, and was heartbroken to see one of them killed in a trap.

She contacted the municipality, which owns the park, in search of answers. She was especially concerned because this particular trap and additional ones were left accessible to the public and could have hurt someone.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the municipality, the beavers were creating a blockage to the irrigation system for the neighbouring golf course, which it also owns.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“As everybody knows, it’s a drought at the moment, and greens are expensive to maintain and die with lots of heat,” said Mayor Maxime Bourgeois

“It’s a major asset in Memramcook, obviously, so it’s important to bring water to the golf course.”

The mayor says that while the adult beavers were trapped and relocated, that course of action wasn’t possible for the young.

“From what I understand, the traps to catch them, to relocate them, the traps themselves that the trapper had, they were too (big) for the smaller (beavers). So (the trapper) was obligated to use a different type of trap that kills them,” he said.

Trending Now

The mayor says the municipality plans to examine its policies moving forward.

“I just hope that what happened to these beavers is a lesson for other municipalities,” said LeBouthilier.

While beaver trapping season officially begins in October in New Brunswick, a spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources told Global News that it’s legal for municipalities to remove beavers that are causing damage to infrastructure outside of those dates.

Click to play video: 'How the beaver became Canada’s national symbol 50 years ago'
How the beaver became Canada’s national symbol 50 years ago
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices