New Brunswick government to make announcement on proposed school breakfast program

New Brunswick’s Liberal government is scheduled to make an announcement today on a proposed school breakfast program.
Premier Susan Holt promised during last year’s election campaign to provide free or low-cost food at schools.
Get daily National news
She pledged to offer students free, nutritious breakfasts, as well as pay-what-you-can lunches starting September 2025.
The government’s news release about today’s announcement does not include mention of lunches.
Holt has said she expects the breakfast program to cost about $9 million a year.
The federal Liberal government has set aside $1 billion over five years to expand access to provincial school food programs.
- Ford dumps Crown Royal bottle in protest of plant closure: ‘They’re hurting Ontario’
- Canada Post says no more meetings currently scheduled with union
- CRA needs 100-day plan to fix ‘unacceptable’ services, minister orders
- Alberta rewriting order banning school library books to protect classics: Danielle Smith
Comments