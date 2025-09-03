Menu

Education

New Brunswick government to make announcement on proposed school breakfast program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2025 6:37 am
1 min read
New Brunswick’s Liberal government is scheduled to make an announcement today on a proposed school breakfast program.

Premier Susan Holt promised during last year’s election campaign to provide free or low-cost food at schools.

She pledged to offer students free, nutritious breakfasts, as well as pay-what-you-can lunches starting September 2025.

The government’s news release about today’s announcement does not include mention of lunches.

Holt has said she expects the breakfast program to cost about $9 million a year.

The federal Liberal government has set aside $1 billion over five years to expand access to provincial school food programs.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

