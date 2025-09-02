Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Hullo Ferries workers vote 91% in favour of job action

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 2, 2025 7:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hullo passenger-only ferry arrive ahead of August launch'
Hullo passenger-only ferry arrive ahead of August launch
RELATED: Two new walk-on vessels are now docked in Nanaimo with plans to set sail next month. The private alternative may help bring relief to those growing frustrated with BC Ferries. Kylie Stanton reports – Jul 20, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In the latest development in what is shaping up to be a season of labour unrest in British Columbia, workers with Hullo Ferries have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action.

Ninety-one per cent of the nearly 80 unionized workers with the passenger ferry service that connects Vancouver and Nanaimo approved job action, the B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union said on Tuesday.

Hullo workers have been without a contract for nearly a year and have been bargaining since February.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This result shows just how united Hullo workers are,” union president Eric McNeely said in a media release.

“They know their worth and they’re ready to fight for it.”

The union says it went to members for the vote after the company rejected its latest counter-proposal and declared an impasse last week.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, a Hullo spokesperson said the company was focused on reliably delivering service while it seeks a negotiated deal.

Trending Now

Hullo and the B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union spoke this afternoon and jointly agreed to return to negotiations. Operations will continue without disruption, and all sailings will be maintained as scheduled,” the company said.

The union has called a meeting with the bargaining unit’s members for Wednesday to discuss next steps.

The union has yet to issue 72-hour strike notice, and said it remains open to negotiation.

 

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices