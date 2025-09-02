Hullo Ferries workers vote 91% in favour of job action

Send this page to someone via email

In the latest development in what is shaping up to be a season of labour unrest in British Columbia, workers with Hullo Ferries have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action.

Ninety-one per cent of the nearly 80 unionized workers with the passenger ferry service that connects Vancouver and Nanaimo approved job action, the B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union said on Tuesday.

Hullo workers have been without a contract for nearly a year and have been bargaining since February.

“This result shows just how united Hullo workers are,” union president Eric McNeely said in a media release.

“They know their worth and they’re ready to fight for it.”

The union says it went to members for the vote after the company rejected its latest counter-proposal and declared an impasse last week.

In a statement, a Hullo spokesperson said the company was focused on reliably delivering service while it seeks a negotiated deal.

“Hullo and the B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union spoke this afternoon and jointly agreed to return to negotiations. Operations will continue without disruption, and all sailings will be maintained as scheduled,” the company said.

The union has called a meeting with the bargaining unit’s members for Wednesday to discuss next steps.

The union has yet to issue 72-hour strike notice, and said it remains open to negotiation.