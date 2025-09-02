Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Calgary home sales down 9 per cent in August as high inventory driving price declines: CREB

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2025 6:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'AI modeling forecasts a softening in Calgary’s sky-high housing market'
AI modeling forecasts a softening in Calgary’s sky-high housing market
WATCH (Aug. 19, 2025) Researchers at Concordia University are using AI-driven models to project housing costs in Canada's four largest cities. As Sarah Offin reports, the forecast is for a short, but welcomed reprieve to an ongoing affordability crisis – Aug 19, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Calgary Real Estate Board says home sales in the city declined 8.8 per cent in August compared with last year but remained above long-term trends, reflecting relatively strong demand.

The board says 1,989 homes changed hands last month compared with 2,182 sales in August 2024.

There were 3,478 new listings on the market last month, down 1.7 per cent from a year earlier, as the city’s inventory grew 48.2 per cent to 6,661 homes for sale.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The board says improved supply has “changed the dynamics of the Calgary market” by driving price declines, with the residential benchmark price decreasing

The latest numbers from the Calgary Real Estate Board show the average price of a home in Calgary in July declined slightly to around $680,000, compared to a year earlier. View image in full screen
The latest numbers from the Calgary Real Estate Board show the average price of a home in Calgary in August declined slightly to around $680,000, compared to a year earlier. Global News

But CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie says recent price declines “have not offset all the gains that have occurred over the past several years.”

Story continues below advertisement

The most significant price declines have been for row and apartment-style homes, which have seen the largest gains in inventory, while the detached and semi-detached markets range from modest price growth in some areas to declines in neighbourhoods with large supply growth.

Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices