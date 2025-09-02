U.S. strikes a vessel Trump says was carrying drugs from Venezuela

Menu

U.S. News

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. has carried out a strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug-carrying vessel that departed from Venezuela.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. has carried out a strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug-carrying vessel that departed from Venezuela. Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein).
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. has carried out a strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug-carrying vessel that departed from Venezuela.

The president offered scant details on the operation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X that the vessel was being operated by a “designated narco-terrorist organization.”

The press office of Venezuela’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the announcement.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

