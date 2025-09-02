Menu

Canada

NDP is officially launching the race to find its next federal leader

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted September 2, 2025 12:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'NDP to elect Jagmeet Singh’s replacement before end of March'
NDP to elect Jagmeet Singh’s replacement before end of March
WATCH ABOVE: NDP to elect Jagmeet Singh's replacement before end of March – Jul 10, 2025
The New Democratic Party formally launched the race to elect its next federal leader, the party said in a statement Tuesday.

Party members will elect the next federal leader from March 27 to 29, 2026. The result of the race will be announced at the party’s Winnipeg convention on March 29, 2026.

To be able to vote in the leadership race, new NDP members must be registered before Jan. 28, 2026. Candidates in the leadership race must register on the ballot by Jan. 31.

“This leadership race is an exciting opportunity for our members and for people across the country who share progressive values,” NDP president Mary Shortall said in a statement.

She added, “It will spark important conversations about the kind of future we want to build together, rooted in fairness, justice, and hope. I know our members are eager to take part in a contest that is democratic, inclusive, and inspiring for the entire movement.”

Former NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced on April 28 that he would be stepping down after the party had a dismal showing in the federal election.

The NDP was reduced to seven seats, its worst performance in years, and Singh lost his own seat of Burnaby South in British Columbia.

On May 5, Vancouver Kingsway MP Don Davies stepped in as interim leader.

The party said there was “strong interest” from the party membership in the leadership race since the application packages were made available to prospective candidates last month.

The leadership website for the NDP was also updated, where Electoral District Associations, provincial and territorial sections, youth groups, and activists can share local events taking place during the leadership race.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

