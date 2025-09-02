Home invasion at local Ontario inn leaves two assaulted, suspects still at large

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a home invasion at a local inn in Renfrew.
Police say shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday officers responded to an inn on Gibbons Road after hearing reports that two males had entered a room, assaulted its occupants with what is believed to be bear spray and stole property before fleeing.
Police say additional officers, including police dogs, were called to search for the suspects, who still have not been found.
They say the investigation by the Renfrew OPP and Renfrew OPP Crime Unit is ongoing.
Investigators believe the attack was targeted.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
