Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 dead after small plane crashes in Quebec’s Mauricie region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2025 11:20 am
1 min read
Provincial police in Quebec have confirmed two people are dead following a plane crash near La Tuque in the Mauricie region. A helicopter belonging to provincincial police had to be used to recover the two victims. Photo of one taken on Sunday, July 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Provincial police in Quebec have confirmed two people are dead following a plane crash near La Tuque in the Mauricie region. A helicopter belonging to provincincial police had to be used to recover the two victims. Photo of one taken on Sunday, July 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. jqb
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Provincial police in Quebec have confirmed two people are dead following a plane crash near La Tuque in the Mauricie region.

According to police, the accident happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in an isolated forest near Highway 457. Locals discovered the crash, which police also report included a fire.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Camille Savoie says the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

She says a police helicopter had to be used to recover the bodies.

Trending Now

As of Monday morning, the cause of the crash was still unknown.

Police say the Quebec coroner’s office and Canada’s Transportation Safety Board are also looking into the two deaths.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices