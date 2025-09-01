2 dead after small plane crashes in Quebec’s Mauricie region

Provincial police in Quebec have confirmed two people are dead following a plane crash near La Tuque in the Mauricie region.
According to police, the accident happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in an isolated forest near Highway 457. Locals discovered the crash, which police also report included a fire.
Police spokesperson Sgt. Camille Savoie says the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
She says a police helicopter had to be used to recover the bodies.
As of Monday morning, the cause of the crash was still unknown.
Police say the Quebec coroner’s office and Canada’s Transportation Safety Board are also looking into the two deaths.
