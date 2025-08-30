Menu

Share

Employees at Hullo Ferries in B.C. holding strike vote this weekend

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 30, 2025 7:12 pm
1 min read
The 86 unionized employees who work for Hullo Ferries are taking a strike vote this weekend.
The 86 unionized employees who work for Hullo Ferries are taking a strike vote this weekend. Global News
Workers at Hullo Ferries who take people back and forth between Nanaimo and Vancouver are voting on a potential strike action this weekend after talks with the company broke down.

The 86-member B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union said members have been without a contract for nearly a year and have been negotiating since February.

Key points of the talks include wages, schedules and job stability.

The union said it expects to have the results of the strike vote early next week.

The company declared an impasse in the discussions this week, but a strike would require 72-hours’ notice and is not expected to affect Labour Day weekend travel.

In a statement, Hullo Ferries said the company’s latest contract offer includes competitive compensation and enhanced benefits.

A spokesperson for the B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers' Union said the contract dispute will not affect travel this labour day weekend.
A spokesperson for the B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union said the contract dispute will not affect travel this labour day weekend. Global News

Union president Eric McNeely says discussions could still continue and a strike is only one option on the table to strike a deal.

McNeely said the union expects to have the results of the strike vote early next week and any travellers using the ferry this weekend are safe to do so.

With files from The Canadian Press.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

