Traffic

1 person killed in ‘serious motor vehicle collision’ north of Red Deer

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 30, 2025 6:38 pm
1 min read
The RCMP confirm one person is dead after an accident on highway 2A just north of Red Deer, shut down the road for several hours.
The RCMP confirm one person is dead after an accident on highway 2A just north of Red Deer, shut down the road for several hours. Global Calgary
RCMP say one person is dead after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on highway 2A just north of Red Deer, Alta.

Officers were called to the area about 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Traffic along the highway was rerouted in both directions to allow police and other emergency workers room to work.

Motorists were warned to expect the closure and delays in the area to last for several hours.

So far there is no word on the condition of the other people involved in the crash.

 

