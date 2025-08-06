Menu

Canada

N.B. motorcycle rider dies after colliding with moose

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2025 9:02 am
1 min read
Police say a 60-year-old man is dead after colliding with a moose while riding a motorcycle in northeastern New Brunswick this weekend.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say it responded Saturday to a report of a crash on Route 11 in Bertrand, N.B., at around 10 p.m.

Police say they believe the crash happened when the motorcyclist collided with the moose.

They say the man from Scoudouc, N.B., was brought to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver was the only rider on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

RCMP say a member of New Brunswick’s coroner’s office is assisting the ongoing investigation.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

