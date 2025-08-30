Flames, heavy black smoke from fire at Edmonton-area recycling plant seen across city

Send this page to someone via email

A huge plume of flames and heavy black smoke was visible across much of Edmonton Saturday morning as firefighters scrambled to contain a fire at a scrap metal recycling plant in Strathcona County.

Crews from Edmonton Fire Rescue were also called upon to help county firefighters fight the massive blaze.

The mayor of Strathcona County, Rod Frank, said there was no risk to the public because the fire had been contained. However, as people from across the Edmonton area gathered to watch the fire, they were advised to stay away because of the inherent toxic nature of the thick black smoke.

In a post on social media, Edmonton police announced 34 Street was also shut down between the Sherwood Park Freeway and Baseline Road.

The plant, owned by GenAlta recycling, is described online as a scrap metal processing facility capable of shredding whole automobiles, farm machinery, furnaces, hot water tanks, appliances and other scrap steel.