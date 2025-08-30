Blue Jays recall left-hander Lucas from minors

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled left-hander Easton Lucas from triple-A Buffalo.

Lucas is also active for Saturday afternoon’s game against the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers.

In a corresponding move, the team optioned left-handed reliever Justin Bruihl to the minors.

Lucas, 28, has made six appearances and five starts for the Blue Jays this season.

He has a 3-3 record with a 6.66 earned-run average this season and has surrendered 18 runs but struck out 23 batters in 24 1/3 innings of action.

The 28-year-old Bruihl has a 5.68 ERA in 14 appearances with 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings in 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2025.