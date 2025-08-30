SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays recall left-hander Lucas from minors

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2025 1:38 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled left-hander Easton Lucas from triple-A Buffalo.

Lucas is also active for Saturday afternoon’s game against the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers.

In a corresponding move, the team optioned left-handed reliever Justin Bruihl to the minors.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘Risk-reward could be huge:’ Fans react to Blue Jays acquiring Bieber, Dominguez'
‘Risk-reward could be huge:’ Fans react to Blue Jays acquiring Bieber, Dominguez
Story continues below advertisement

Lucas, 28, has made six appearances and five starts for the Blue Jays this season.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He has a 3-3 record with a 6.66 earned-run average this season and has surrendered 18 runs but struck out 23 batters in 24 1/3 innings of action.

Trending Now

The 28-year-old Bruihl has a 5.68 ERA in 14 appearances with 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings in 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices