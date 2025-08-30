Menu

World

UK refuses to invite Israeli government officials to London arms fair over the war in Gaza

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 30, 2025 2:20 pm
The U.K. has barred Israeli government officials from attending the country’s biggest arms fair over growing concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The decision does not cover representatives of Israeli defense contractors, who will be allowed to attend the DSEI UK exhibition, scheduled for Sept. 9-12 in London. The event was formerly known as Defense and Security Equipment International.

“The Israeli Government’s decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong,” the British government said in a statement. “As a result, we can confirm that no Israeli government delegation will be invited to attend DSEI UK 2025.”

The decision comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer in July announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state unless Israel takes steps to end the crisis in Gaza, agrees to a ceasefire with Hamas and commits to a long-term peace agreement. Britain previously barred sales to Israel of any arms that could be used in the nearly 23-month war in Gaza.

Israel’s Defense Ministry said the decision was based on politics and “serves extremists.”

“These restrictions amount to a deliberate and regrettable act of discrimination against Israel’s representatives,” the ministry said.

The Israeli ministry said it would withdraw from the exhibition and will not establish a national pavilion.

Pro-Palestinian and anti-war groups have announced plans to for protests during DSEI, which will take place at the Excel center in east London.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

