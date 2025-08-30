Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley rallying to help those who lost homes to fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2025 12:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County continues to burn, community rallies behind victims'
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County continues to burn, community rallies behind victims
WATCH: Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County continues to burn, community rallies behind victims.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A rural community in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley that has been devastated by the ongoing Long Lake wildfire is rallying to support those who lost their homes to the blaze.

Nick Bezanson is among the 20 households in the area that lost homes to the out-of-control wildfire that continues to burn.

Bezanson says he learned on Tuesday that the home he shares with his wife, three children and three cats was destroyed.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says in a direct message on social media that he and his family had been bracing for the worst, and they have been overwhelmed by the community’s outpouring of offers of temporary housing and items to replace what they’ve lost.

Richard Roscoe, who lives in Lawrencetown, N.S., about 20 kilometres north of the wildfire, says the tight-knit community is working hard to identify who needs a place to stay and ensure everyone has what they need as the fire rages on.

Trending Now

The blaze that started earlier this month is still about 82 square kilometres in size.

Story continues below advertisement

Roscoe says the lingering cloud of smoke from the fire has made breathing very difficult for his asthmatic wife, and says it’s something they’re expecting to have to deal with for weeks to come.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices