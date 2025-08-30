Menu

Crime

Shelter-in-Place order issued in Oshwekan as police search for armed suspect

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 30, 2025 8:56 am
OPP issue shelter-in-place order in Ohsweken as officers search for potentially armed and dangerous suspect near Onondaga Rd. and Sixth Line. View image in full screen
OPP issue shelter-in-place order in Ohsweken as officers search for potentially armed and dangerous suspect near Onondaga Rd. and Sixth Line. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
A shelter-in-place order is in effect in the Ohsweken Six Nations First Nation as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) search for a potentially armed and dangerous individual in the area, according to a release.Police say an incident occurred earlier this morning near Onondaga Road and Sixth Line.Officers responded to the scene with a suspect still at large and are urging residents to stay indoors, lock their doors and windows, and avoid the area altogether.“If you are outside, seek shelter immediately,” OPP said in a release issued from its West Region Headquarters. “Do not engage with anyone suspicious. Call 9-1-1 immediately if you encounter the suspect.”An increased police presence is expected as the investigation continues.Officials have not yet released information about the suspect’s identity or the circumstances leading to the incident. There are no confirmed injuries at this time.Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.This is a developing story. More to come.
