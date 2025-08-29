Menu

Economy

Ottawa’s federal deficit came in at $3.3B for earlier this year, data shows

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2025 2:20 pm
1 min read
Construction workers build scaffolding on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Construction workers build scaffolding on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
The federal government posted a $3.3 billion deficit in the first three months of its fiscal year.

The result for the April-to-June period compared with a $2.9 billion deficit for the same stretch last year.

Revenues increased $3.5 billion or 2.9 per cent from the prior year, largely due to increases in customs import duties related to Canada’s counter-tariffs on American goods, along with higher corporate and personal income tax revenues.

The Finance Department says program expenses excluding net actuarial losses rose $5 billion, or 4.6 per cent.

Public debt charges decreased $100 million, or 0.6 per cent, as the impact of lower interest rates on treasury bills was largely offset by higher average effective rates on an increased stock of marketable bonds.

Net actuarial losses fell $900 million, or 46.8 per cent.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

