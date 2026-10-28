Tech stocks rebounding ahead of U.S. interest rate announcement

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Tech stocks have surged this week ahead of Wednesday’s meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve with markets anticipating no change to the benchmark U.S. interest rate, at least not yet.

The rapid-growth tech sector is fueled by easy access to credit and hyperscalers like Microsoft and Alphabet will post quarterly earnings reports after the bell. Amazon and Intel release earnings Thursday.

The tech rally continued before the opening bell Wednesday as futures for the Nasdaq, already up two per cent this week, rose 0.4 per cent. Futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent, while those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144 points, or 0.3 per cent.

The Fed is in a bind, however, with higher energy prices from the conflict in the Middle East intensifying inflation. Benchmark U.S. crude rose more than two per cent early Wednesday after an attack on a major Saudi Arabian refinery by Iran-backed Houthi rebels this week.

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Brent crude oil, the international standard, is also up almost two per cent to $111.38 a barrel.

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Alphabet is up almost two per cent early and Microsoft is essentially flat. Memory chipmaker SK Hynix jumped 11.4 per cent to its highest level in two weeks after it reported a record-high operating profit of 83.3 trillion won (US$62.8 billion) for the last quarter, up nearly sevenfold from a year earlier and beating market estimates.

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In other early trading, the cryptocurrency platform Robinhood is down sharply after its quarterly profit fell short of expectations. Stellantis rose six per cent after the automaker stood by its guidance for the year despite heavy costs related to its turnaround bid.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX edged up less than 0.1 per cent to 25,598.39, while the CAC 40 in Paris declined 0.1 per cent to 7,876.05. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.3 per cent to 10,656.49.

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In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi surged 6.6 per cent to close at 6,012.44.

The Bank of Japan begins a two-day policy meeting on Thursday, with markets expecting its benchmark interest rate to be unchanged.

Treasury yields are relatively steady before the Federal Reserve announces its decision on interest rates. The Fed last month hiked the fed funds rate for the first time in three years in hopes of slowing inflation, but the widespread expectation on Wall Street is that it will hold rates steady this time.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, an important indicator on inflation for the Fed, edged up 0.25 per cent to 5.0 per cent early Wednesday.

The U.S. dollar slid to 157.92 Japanese yen from 157.95 yen. The euro was trading at $1.1128, up from $1.1126.