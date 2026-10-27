BC Ferries CEO Nicolas Jimenez fired amid ‘revitalization review’

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There has been a major shakeout at BC Ferries after the organization announced it has fired its CEO Nicolas Jimenez.

The BC Ferries board is not releasing many details about why Jimenez was dismissed, but the chair did say that this is a leadership transition and a “revitalization review” to ensure the ferry service is optimized for growing demand.

The board also said it is working with the incoming provincial Conservative government to ensure the system is reliable, safe and sustainable.

Jimenez was hired as CEO in March 2023 and was paid more than $550,000 a year between his salary and other benefits.

According to the BC Ferries executive compensation statement, Jimenez is entitled to 24 months’ severance.

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BC Ferries vice-president of strategy and planning Brian Anderson will serve as interim CEO and the search to find a new permanent CEO will follow that review, the board said.

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The BC Ferry and Marine Workers Union said it is not surprised by the decision.

“Whoever takes over needs to listen to frontline workers,” president Eric McNeely said.

“They need to work constructively with the union, which I think has been a challenge in the last couple of years. We’re, you know, one year without a collective agreement, 15 months in negotiations.

“Labour peace and stability matters in a ferry system that is struggling with investments in its workers, investments in the infrastructure, like the terminals, as well as the vessels. So I think there’s an opportunity to reset some of those relationships and to make sure that the ferries system is safe, it’s reliable and I think what people most want, affordable.”

On the campaign trail, the BC Conservatives pledged to establish a charter that would set the standards for performance, capacity and affordability.

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Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson said he acknowledges Jimenez’s firing, but said his focus is on ensuring that the ferry service in B.C. is improving.