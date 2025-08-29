Woman held against will and assaulted, OPP search Algonquin Trail for suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew, Ont., are looking for a suspect in a sexual assault after police allege he fled from officers.

On Thursday, a woman went to a local hospital in the community an hour west of Ottawa and reported that she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted at a motel on Raglan Street North.

Police say the woman also indicated the male, whom she knows, was in possession of a handgun.

The male had already left the motel when police went to investigate but was later spotted walking in the area.

Officers attempted the take him into custody, but say he fled onto the Algonquin Trail.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Additional officers, including members of the Renfrew detachment, the OPP emergency response team, the canine unit and the tactics and rescue unit, are combing through the area.

Story continues below advertisement

While there was believed to be no threat to the general public, a shelter-in-place was issued for the area just after 9 p.m. out of an abundance of caution. The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday.

The extensive search continued throughout the evening, but police say it appeared the male had managed to flee from the area.

The male has been identified, and an arrest warrant is being sought.

The male is described as five feet nine inches to six feet tall, with hair on the top of his head and the sides shaved.

Police say he has a goatee and a five-star tattoo above his left eyebrow and another tattoo under his left eye.

He was last seen wearing a purple plaid jacket, and possibly black shorts and a blue shirt, police say.

Officers are asking anyone who sees this individual or sees any suspicious activity in the area to call 911 immediately.

People are warned not to approach the suspect.

OPP are urging the male to contact the Renfrew OPP to turn himself in.

Anyone with any information, or potentially relevant doorbell, dashcam or surveillance video, is asked to call the Renfrew OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident E251166365 or Crime Stoppers.