Saskatchewan Union of Nurses sounds alarm over staff shortages in maternity wards

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN), along with the official Opposition, are speaking out over what it’s calling dangerous situations in maternity wards in both Regina and Saskatoon.

Due to a lack of staffing and out-of-date equipment, SUN says mothers are sometimes being treated in waiting rooms and epidurals are being skipped because nurses can’t fully monitor the patients.

The NDP says this is an ongoing problem, but the Saskatchewan Health Authority says it’s in the process of hiring more staff and addressing these concerns.

