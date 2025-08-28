Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan Union of Nurses sounds alarm over staff shortages in maternity wards

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted August 28, 2025 7:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shortages seen in Regina and Saskatoon maternity wards'
Shortages seen in Regina and Saskatoon maternity wards
WATCH: SUN is sounding alarms over staff shortages and out-of-date equipment in maternity wards in both Regina and Saskatoon hospitals.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN), along with the official Opposition, are speaking out over what it’s calling dangerous situations in maternity wards in both Regina and Saskatoon.

Due to a lack of staffing and out-of-date equipment, SUN says mothers are sometimes being treated in waiting rooms and epidurals are being skipped because nurses can’t fully monitor the patients.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The NDP says this is an ongoing problem, but the Saskatchewan Health Authority says it’s in the process of hiring more staff and addressing these concerns.

Trending Now

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices