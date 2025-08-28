20 homes destroyed by wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia officials say 20 homes have been destroyed by the Long Lake wildfire in the Annapolis Valley.

The provincial government says the wildfire, which is still burning out of control, caused the destruction on Sunday.

The lost homes were on West Dalhousie, Morse and Thorne roads, though not all of the buildings are primary residences.

Another 11 outbuildings, such as garages or sheds, were destroyed or damaged by the blaze.

Premier Tim Houston says his heart breaks for the residents of the West Dalhousie community.

He says the road to recovery will be long.

“The saving grace is that there’s been no loss of life, more homes were saved than lost, and our crews are doing everything they can to prevent any further losses,” Houston said in a statement.