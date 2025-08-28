SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Fire

20 homes destroyed by wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2025 5:06 pm
1 min read
Twenty homes destroyed in Annapolis County wildfire
WATCH: At least 20 homes were lost in an out-of-control wildfire in Annapolis County, N.S., over the weekend. Officials say the blaze doubled in size on Sunday, spreading rapidly through multiple neighbourhoods. Mitchell Bailey has the latest.
Nova Scotia officials say 20 homes have been destroyed by the Long Lake wildfire in the Annapolis Valley.

The provincial government says the wildfire, which is still burning out of control, caused the destruction on Sunday.

The lost homes were on West Dalhousie, Morse and Thorne roads, though not all of the buildings are primary residences.

Another 11 outbuildings, such as garages or sheds, were destroyed or damaged by the blaze.

Premier Tim Houston says his heart breaks for the residents of the West Dalhousie community.

He says the road to recovery will be long.

“The saving grace is that there’s been no loss of life, more homes were saved than lost, and our crews are doing everything they can to prevent any further losses,” Houston said in a statement.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

