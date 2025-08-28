Quebec premier calls on auto insurance board to co-operate with anti-corruption police

Quebec Premier François Legault is demanding that the province’s auto insurance board fully collaborate with anti-corruption police.
The anti-corruption unit is investigating major cost overruns related to the auto board’s digital transition project.
But the state-owned corporation has allegedly refused to make documents available to police on the grounds of attorney-client privilege, as La Presse first reported today.
Legault says the auto board must co-operate with the investigation so that Quebecers can have confidence that the whole truth will come to light.
A spokesperson for the auto board also confirmed that three of its directors have left in recent weeks, amid a public inquiry into the budget overruns.
The corporation has been mired in controversy for months after Quebec’s auditor general found that its new online platform was expected to cost $500 million more than expected.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2025.
