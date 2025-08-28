Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec premier calls on auto insurance board to co-operate with anti-corruption police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec transport minister Geneviève Guilbault testifies at Gallant commission'
Quebec transport minister Geneviève Guilbault testifies at Gallant commission
Related: Quebec transport minister Geneviève Guilbault testifies at Gallant commission
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec Premier François Legault is demanding that the province’s auto insurance board fully collaborate with anti-corruption police.

The anti-corruption unit is investigating major cost overruns related to the auto board’s digital transition project.

But the state-owned corporation has allegedly refused to make documents available to police on the grounds of attorney-client privilege, as La Presse first reported today.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Legault says the auto board must co-operate with the investigation so that Quebecers can have confidence that the whole truth will come to light.

A spokesperson for the auto board also confirmed that three of its directors have left in recent weeks, amid a public inquiry into the budget overruns.

Trending Now

The corporation has been mired in controversy for months after Quebec’s auditor general found that its new online platform was expected to cost $500 million more than expected.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices