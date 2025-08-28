Man faces attempted murder charge after two men struck by car in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly striking two men with his car Wednesday evening.

Officers say they responded to reports of a collision in the area of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard in the city’s North York neighbourhood just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say two men got into an argument, leading to one man getting into his car and hitting the other man with it.

They say the man then put his car into reverse, striking a second man.

A man in his 50s was transported to hospital with serious injuries and the second man, in his 20s, had minor injuries.

Police say the suspect from Markham, Ont., faces several other charges as well, including two counts of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and dangerous driving.