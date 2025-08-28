Canadian governments should regulate AI, 85% of Canadians say: poll

Send this page to someone via email

As artificial intelligence continues to grow in use across Canada, a majority of Canadians say they want to see governments at all levels regulate AI to ensure it’s used ethically and safely.

In a new poll conducted by Leger, 85 per cent of Canadians surveyed say AI tools should be regulated.

The poll, which surveyed 1,518 people online between Aug. 22 and 25, found that of the 85 per cent who wanted regulation, 57 per cent were strongly in favour.

But while many want regulation, the basis for that decision appears to vary, with the poll finding 34 per cent of Canadians saying they think AI is good for society, while 36 per cent believe it’s harmful. Another approximately 31 per cent say they’re unsure.

“We know that public opinion around different types of AI vary on terms of how much we trust AI or how concerned we are with it,” said Jennifer McLeod Macey, senior vice-president of public affairs at Leger. “It won’t be a one-size-fits-all, it’s really quite nuanced.”

AI has continued to spread across various professions, being used in classrooms, health-care facilities and governments.

A majority of Canadians say that the presence of AI in their workplaces has been helpful.

Polling conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs found 56 per cent of Canadians who currently use AI say it’s enhancing their productivity at work, with 69 per cent of Gen Z individuals saying the technology provides a boost. However, the numbers decrease to 50 per cent for Gen X and 38 per cent for Baby Boomers.

That survey polled 2,500 Canadians 18 and older on behalf of TD Bank Group between March 17 and March 31.

Yet the trust by Canadians varies in terms of how it’s used, according to the Leger poll.

About 64 per cent say they’d trust the technology for simple household tasks or educational support, but only 36 per cent would trust it for health advice and just 31 per cent for legal advice. Only 18 per cent say they think it could replace teachers.

Those concerns aren’t surprising to Steve DiPaola, a researcher and professor at Simon Fraser University, who says there are harmful elements that need to be addressed.

“Regulating deep fakes, surely taking someone’s persona, and we’re seeing more and more of this in social media where there’s celebrities or even politicians who appear to be in front of you like a TV commercial selling something that in fact they’ve never approved,” he said.

So-called deepfakes are being used in Canada right now — with various politicians’ likenesses, including their voices — in online video ads for cryptocurrency schemes many say they’d never endorse.

Earlier this month, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said his government is trying to track down the creators of the deepfakes of himself and other prominent figures, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, that continue to spread.

In June, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security also warned threat actors were using text and AI-generated voice messages impersonating senior officials to steal money and information.

It doesn’t mean AI can’t still be used, however, with DiPaola noting he plans to use an AI “sidekick” named “Kia,” which will use real-time facial expressions and emotions, to discuss, debate and potentially assist in exploring principles and ethics associated with AI use and ability.

“People can be in awe of it to begin with, as they are of AI, but somewhere down the line they kind of realize it’s a put-together puppet in a way and still controlled in a particular way,” he said.

DiPaola argued that using “Kia” helps prepare the new generation of students to go into the workplace prepared to work with AI as it continues to be utilized.

Even though polling shows Canadians want to see governmental regulation, comments from AI Minister Evan Solomon earlier this summer suggest the federal government is refocusing how it handles AI.

In his first speech since taking the role, Solomon said in June that Canada would move away from “over-indexing on warnings and regulation” to make sure the economy benefits from AI.

In a statement to Global News on Thursday, Solomon’s office said the government “remains committed” to ensuring AI is used responsibly and safely in Canada.

“We’re investing in secure, sovereign infrastructure, developing responsible AI frameworks, while supporting institutions like the AI Safety Institute to help identify risks early,” a spokesperson for his office wrote. “Just as importantly, we’re engaging with Canadians and with industry to understand how this technology is impacting real lives — especially when it comes to safety, bias, and privacy.”

His office added when Parliament resumes in September, the ministry would have more to say on the topic.

— With files from Global News’ Andrea Macpherson