Saskatchewan’s Moe trying to track down creators of AI ‘deepfakes’

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his government is doing whatever it can to track down the creators of so-called “deepfakes” of him and other prominent figures.

Moe’s likeness, including his voice, has been used in online video ads for cryptocurrency schemes that he says he would never endorse.

The premier says on his official social media that some of the videos, which are created with artificial intelligence, feature him and others, including Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Moe says his government is doing its best to find the people behind the videos, but adds it can be difficult to prevent the scams.

It’s not the first time Moe’s image has been used to market the scams — he first acknowledged them in March.

Saskatchewan’s consumer watchdog has been issuing warnings about the impersonation scams and urges people not to send money to companies that aren’t registered in the province.