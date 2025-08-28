Boat collision on Okanagan Lake sends 12 people to hospital

See more sharing options

A dozen people were taken to hospital Wednesday night following a boat collision on Okanagan Lake.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), the Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP and emergency services were called out around 8:40 p.m.

COSAR confirmed the collision involved two speed-boats at the south side of the WR Bennett Bridge. The two boats were going in opposite directions.

The boats were removed from the water by the fire department.

BC Emergency Health Services says that of the 13 people injured, five were taken to hospital in stable condition, while an additional seven were taken to hospital in good condition.

RCMP is investigating the collision.