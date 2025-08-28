Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Boat collision on Okanagan Lake sends 12 people to hospital

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted August 28, 2025 9:09 am
1 min read
Boat collision in Kelowna. View image in full screen
Boat collision in Kelowna.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A dozen people were taken to hospital Wednesday night following a boat collision on Okanagan Lake.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), the Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP and emergency services were called out around 8:40 p.m.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

COSAR confirmed the collision involved two speed-boats at the south side of the WR Bennett Bridge. The two boats were going in opposite directions.

The boats were removed from the water by the fire department.

Trending Now

BC Emergency Health Services says that of the 13 people injured, five were taken to hospital in stable condition, while an additional seven were taken to hospital in good condition.

RCMP is investigating the collision.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices