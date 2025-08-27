Menu

Canada

Edmonton businesses enjoy boost from Taylor Swift popularity

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted August 27, 2025 11:40 pm
Taylor Swift’s engagement and its impact on Edmonton businesses
If you've been on the internet the past few days, it’s safe to say you've probably seen a post about Taylor Swift. The pop superstar recently announced a new album and her engagement to Travis Kelce, making headlines across the world. But her popularity isn’t limited, many businesses are feeling the “Swifty” boost. Jasmine King explains.
If you’ve been on the internet the past few days, it’s safe to say you’ve probably seen a post about Taylor Swift.

The pop superstar recently announced a new album, as well as her engagement to Travis Kelce, making headlines across the world. Her popularity seems limitless, and many Edmonton businesses are taking advantage of the “Swifty” boost.

From local bars or sports teams hosting a themed night, to cafes with special drinks, they’re seeing a flock of fans.

One of the Edmonton Riverhawks’ themed nights during the season was a Taylor Swift dance party. The team even had an Eras Tour-themed jersey a few years ago, which is still very popular among fans.

Listen Records owner Kris Burwash says while Taylor Swift isn’t their top seller, she brings new people to the business. When the pop star releases special editions of her music, there isn’t a blank space to be found at the store.

Click the video above to learn more.

