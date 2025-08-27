Canadian Foodgrains Bank Alberta celebrates summer harvest

Send this page to someone via email

For 25 years, farmers and donors near Picture Butte, Alta., have been growing crops, harvesting them and selling them for profit, but the story doesn’t end there.

The Picture Butte Growing Project takes those profits and sends every cent earned to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank. The charity helped feed 1,176,111 people across 35 countries in 2024.

“(There are) millions of dollars worth of equipment out: pro bono, donating their time, their fuel, their energy, their equipment to come harvest the crop knowing that every single kernel, every penny that is raised with this crop will go directly to people in need, countries struggling with food scarcity,” said Leighton Kolk, a committee member of the Picture Butte Growing Project.

He says Canada is an amazing country where, even when we struggle, people are still sometimes able to lend a helping hand to others, and the fact that they’ve been donating for 25 years is proof of this.

“We see ourselves as truly blessed in this country. We live in a great country, a peaceful country, a democratic country, and an economically wealthy country. So, why would we not share the blessings we have?”

His group wasn’t the only one hosting a busy harvest barbecue in support of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

Ed Donkersgoed, chairman of the Lethbridge-Coaldale Foodgrains Growing Project, says his event was just as good, or even better, than last year.

“We’ve got another incredible amount of support, not only from people watching the event, but also all the participation from local farmers and the large companies that have put this thing together. It’s a heartwarming experience,” said Donkersgoed.

While he admits it can be difficult for some to truly understand the full impact of the donations without going to a struggling country, he says there is a big impact right at home, too.

“It’s not just the mind only to helps those far away. It’s a mindset of these same folks to help people right in our own backyard. There’s a community of people just choosing to help and make a difference.”

While the Canadian Foodgrains Bank helped nearly 1.2 million people last year, they say there is still a lot of work to do.

“There are 750 million people who are food insecure in those 35 countries. (It’s ) most often caused because of violence. As we all know, that’s happening maybe more and more these days,” said Abe Janzen, Alberta representative for the Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

Thankfully, he says, the future of charity is bright in Canada.

“I see in every one of our 32 fields that we’re involved in in Alberta, there are a lot of young farmers, young donors who are participating in it. So, more than anything, I’m very glad and very hopeful.”