Winnipeg-based Canadian Foodgrains Bank earns spot on national ‘impact charities’ list

A Winnipeg-based charity has been recognized as one of the best in the country.

Charity Intelligence, which studies charitable organizations across Canada, compiles the list each year and has ranked the Canadian Foodgrains Bank (CFB) one of its top ten ‘impact charities’ for 2020.

The Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a church-based organization that works to eliminate hunger around the world, with programs in Africa, Asia, and the Americas. This marks its third inclusion on the annual top ten list.

The CFB’s Musu Taylor-Lewis told 680 CJOB that despite the pandemic, their donors have continued to give.

“Our donors have really risen to the occasion,” said Taylor-Lewis.

“We know it’s been a very tough year for so many people, and yet we have seen that people are continuing to give, and people are continuing to give in response to the increased need.

“Manitobans have already given over a million dollars to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank this year.”

The CFB is the only Manitoba charity on the annual list, which includes heavy-hitters like War Child Canada and Operation Eyesight Universal.

“We assist around the world in places where they’re experiencing emergencies, and we provide emergency food assistance when people are fleeing conflict, and we also do long-term responses to hunger,” said Taylor-Lewis.

