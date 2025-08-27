Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Public servants should work in office 5 days a week, Doug Ford says

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2025 1:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario ends remote work for civil servants, orders full return to office in 2026'
Ontario ends remote work for civil servants, orders full return to office in 2026
WATCH: Ontario ends remote work for civil servants, orders full return to office in 2026 – Aug 14, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the federal government and municipalities across Ontario should mandate their workers to return to the office full time.

Speaking to reporters in Inglewood, Ont., Wednesday, Ford applauded the City of Ottawa’s recent decision to require its employees to work five days a week in the office starting in the new year.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ford says the federal government needs to “follow suit” and urged “all other regions across Ontario” to do the same, arguing that it’s easier to be mentored and to collaborate in person.

Earlier this month, Ford announced that thousands of Ontario civil servants will return to the office full time by January.

Trending Now

The premier’s comments come as momentum to reverse remote work policies builds, with major banks and companies, like RBC, Bank of Montreal and Rogers, increasing workers’ required office presence.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal public servants are currently required to spend at least three days a week in the office and executives are required to be in the office four days a week.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices