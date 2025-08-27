Public servants should work in office 5 days a week, Doug Ford says

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the federal government and municipalities across Ontario should mandate their workers to return to the office full time.

Speaking to reporters in Inglewood, Ont., Wednesday, Ford applauded the City of Ottawa’s recent decision to require its employees to work five days a week in the office starting in the new year.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Ford says the federal government needs to “follow suit” and urged “all other regions across Ontario” to do the same, arguing that it’s easier to be mentored and to collaborate in person.

Earlier this month, Ford announced that thousands of Ontario civil servants will return to the office full time by January.

The premier’s comments come as momentum to reverse remote work policies builds, with major banks and companies, like RBC, Bank of Montreal and Rogers, increasing workers’ required office presence.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal public servants are currently required to spend at least three days a week in the office and executives are required to be in the office four days a week.