Goldboro gold mine gets final approval from Nova Scotia, waiting on feds

Nova Scotia’s Environment Department has given its final approval to a $1.7-billion gold mine project in the eastern part of the province.

The government says Goldboro gold mine owned by Toronto-based NexGold Mining Corp. is expected to start building the open-pit mine in 2026.

Officials say the mine is expected to generate about $528 million in tax revenue over 15 years and create 230 on-site jobs as well as hundreds of spinoff jobs.

The company, which is now waiting on federal environmental approval, also has benefits agreements with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs.

The mine was first registered for an environmental assessment in August 2018.

The province says it has leased 779 hectares of Crown land to NexGold for the mine, with part of the mine on Crown land and part on land the company owns.