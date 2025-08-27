Menu

Politics

Premier Smith draws approval, punts criticism at Fort McMurray town hall

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2025 11:32 am
3 min read
Danielle Smith's Alberta Next panel held a town hall in Fort McMurray on Tuesday evening where it received a much warmer welcome than it did in some other communities it has visited. View image in full screen
Danielle Smith's Alberta Next panel held a town hall in Fort McMurray on Tuesday evening where it received a much warmer welcome than it did in some other communities it has visited. Credit: Government of Alberta
Danielle Smith’s Alberta Next panel in Fort McMurray Tuesday night drew more approval than pushback, and the premier insisted Ottawa is the rightful target of much of the criticism coming her way.

The panel is gathering feedback for potential referendum questions. Smith has said it also aims to address grievances with the federal government that are inspiring separatist sentiment.

Unlike at the panel’s three town halls held so far, there were no placards of protest outside the front doors prior to the event.

Most of the nearly 250 people who came were there to express approval for its six proposals, including pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan and creating a provincial police force to replace the RCMP.

Early on, one supporter said he’d love to see Smith run for prime minister. Another praised her as his “favourite premier in the history of all of Alberta.”

Click to play video: 'Frustrations aired to Danielle Smith at ‘Alberta Next’ town halls'
Frustrations aired to Danielle Smith at ‘Alberta Next’ town halls

However, the agenda was at times overshadowed by questions and criticism regarding ballooning classroom sizes, reduced local surgical beds, and a COVID-19 vaccine policy that will require most Albertans to pay out of pocket.

“What we’re talking about tonight is Ottawa over-taxing us,” said Smith, amid interruption from a woman who loudly disputed the premier’s per-student education funding claims.

The premier later acknowledged concerns from the crowd about cash for public services being squeezed in Alberta, but she said that pressure lies at the feet of the Liberals in Ottawa.

“As long as we continue to have a federal government that prevents us from being able to generate the wealth, we’re going to have these chronic problems,” she said.

Smith has long asserted the province would be generating more oil and gas revenue if not for federal policies holding the sector back.

Among the panel’s other proposals is withholding social services from some immigrants.

“These are all connected. It’s why we need to take more control,” said Smith.

At one point, moderator Bruce McAllister warned audience members to stay on the topic of dealing with the federal government or risk having their microphones cut off.

“That’s what we’re here for. If someone has another agenda, I’m sorry, but we’re not going to play along with that,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Alberta Next survey asks if Alberta should reform federal equalization payments'
Alberta Next survey asks if Alberta should reform federal equalization payments

Still, several in attendance pushed back against the United Conservative Party government’s program.

Some noted Albertans have already indicated they don’t want the province to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan.

Smith, in response, said online surveys can be skewed, and she’s looking for more hard numbers.

“This is why sometimes you need to put things to a referendum so that you can see what the true will of the people is,” she said to a loud round of applause.

More than once in Fort McMurray, the conversation turned to seceding from Canada as the only practical solution to the panel’s talking points.

Previous town halls in Edmonton and Red Deer have been divisive, drawing gaggles of protesters outside and sparking tense shouting matches inside.

At every event, in-person straw polls saw attendees enthusiastically approve the panel’s proposals.

Smith and her panel members are set to hear more feedback Wednesday at an event in Lloydminster.

Click to play video: 'Alberta considers cutting services to immigrants in government survey'
Alberta considers cutting services to immigrants in government survey
© 2025 The Canadian Press

