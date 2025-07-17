Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Danielle Smith’s Alberta Next panel makes changes to 3 surveys to fix ‘oversight’

By Lisa Johnson and Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2025 8:44 pm
3 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media in Calgary, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. The Alberta government will begin telephone town hall consultations with the public starting next week on whether to quit the Canada Pension Plan. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media in Calgary, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. The Alberta government will begin telephone town hall consultations with the public starting next week on whether to quit the Canada Pension Plan. Jeff McIntosh / CP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta is making changes to its online citizen survey following criticism that the original version was a slanted push poll designed to stir up discontent with the federal government.

Smith’s office confirmed Thursday they are making changes to three of the six surveys launched three weeks ago to gauge public opinion on Alberta distancing itself from Ottawa oversight and control.

They’re part of Smith’s touring town hall group, dubbed the Alberta Next panel, pitching strategies that could lead to possible referendums.

Three of the six surveys asked respondents to comment on the province creating its own pension plan, police force and tax collection agency.

But those who filled out those surveys weren’t allowed to disagree with the concept. That is changing, said Smith’s spokesman.

“While we are very interested in hearing everyone’s top benefit and top concern on these issues, panelists had heard feedback from various people during this week’s town halls that they wanted a ‘none of the above’ option to select, so we added that option to the pension plan and provincial police surveys,” Sam Blackett said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

“For consistency, we have also added it to the tax collection question.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "For consistency, we have also added it to the tax collection question."

Almost 32,000 people have filled out the online survey, and can’t take it a second time due to IP address checks.

Click to play video: 'Alberta Next panel in Red Deer hears support, calls for separation vote'
Alberta Next panel in Red Deer hears support, calls for separation vote

At an Alberta Next town hall Wednesday, Smith announced the revised questions after hearing continued criticism about the survey’s bias.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Thursday morning, Smith told The Canadian Press the changes were to fix an oversight and said the results of all surveys would be combined, despite the fact that some surveys would now have options not open to others.

“We’re just trying to get some indication of whether or not an issue has sufficient support to put on a ballot,” she said.

“I think we’ll get a good indication from the people who respond to the surveys and come to our town halls.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think we'll get a good indication from the people who respond to the surveys and come to our town halls."
Story continues below advertisement

But by Thursday afternoon, Smith’s office reversed course.

“As the change does add some complexity, the survey results for the different versions will be separated,” said Blackett.

Blackett noted that all surveys already have a comments portal for people to make their opinion known, and said “many have.”

The end result is nine surveys: the original six, plus the three surveys containing the amended questions.

Click to play video: 'Alberta Next survey asks if Alberta should reform federal equalization payments'
Alberta Next survey asks if Alberta should reform federal equalization payments

Opposition NDP deputy leader Rakhi Pancholi said the entire engagement process has been manipulated.

“From the beginning to the end, this is all about Danielle Smith setting up the system so that she can have the referendum questions that she wants on the ballot,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The premier doesn’t care, honestly, what Albertans think about these issues, because if she did, she would know that all of the ideas she’s proposing — from the police force to Alberta tax collection to the Alberta pension plan — have all been solidly rejected by Albertans for years.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta considers cutting services to immigrants in government survey'
Alberta considers cutting services to immigrants in government survey

Alberta public opinion pollster Janet Brown said the government’s effort is not a polling exercise, but a public engagement exercise, and changing the questions mid-stream only underscores that.

She said the survey will offer a good idea of who participated in the process, but it’s not a random representative survey, so she would still want to do her own before coming to conclusions about public opinion.

“If you turn your porch light on and then you count all the insects that start coming to the light, you’ve learned something about the insects in your backyard that are attracted to the light, but you haven’t learned anything about the insects that aren’t attracted to the light,” Brown said.

Story continues below advertisement

Brown added she understands why the premier is giving Albertans an opportunity to express their anger with Ottawa.

“I’m not saying she’s right or she’s wrong for doing it,” said Brown. “But there’s a group of agitated people out there, and this is an exercise to engage with them.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices